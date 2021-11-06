MORPHOSE (MORPH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,513.00

MORPHOSE (CURRENCY:MORPH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One MORPHOSE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MORPHOSE has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar. MORPHOSE has a market capitalization of $42,903.40 and $2,513.00 worth of MORPHOSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00084428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00080030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00099969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,468.91 or 0.07285195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,504.46 or 1.00264371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022455 BTC.

MORPHOSE Profile

MORPHOSE’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,081 coins. MORPHOSE’s official Twitter account is @morphosecash

MORPHOSE Coin Trading

