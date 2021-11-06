Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Hits $0.0619 on Top Exchanges

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0619 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $27.99 million and $482,241.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00051568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.65 or 0.00257740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00097265 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 713,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 451,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

