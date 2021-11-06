Morgan Stanley Trims Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Target Price to $67.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DELL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.82.
Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93.
In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
