Morgan Stanley Trims Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Target Price to $67.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DELL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.82.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

