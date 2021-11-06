Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 129.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $68,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,598,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,461,000 after purchasing an additional 75,054 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 206,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 29,426 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 200,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $76.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $76.91.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

