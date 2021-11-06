Morgan Stanley Increases Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target to $191.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $191.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.34.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $162.54 on Thursday. Assurant has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Assurant by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Assurant by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Assurant by 8.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

