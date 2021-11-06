Morgan Stanley Increases Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target to $191.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $191.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.34.
Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $162.54 on Thursday. Assurant has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Assurant by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Assurant by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Assurant by 8.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Assurant
Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.
See Also: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.