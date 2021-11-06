Morgan Stanley Has $73.79 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of First Solar worth $73,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in First Solar by 31.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 139,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,769 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,016 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.63.

Shares of FSLR opened at $116.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average of $90.32. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

