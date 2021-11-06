Morgan Stanley Has $71.66 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 379.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,106,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $71,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKE. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 842.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,649,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,548 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 399.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,112,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,023,000 after buying an additional 889,642 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 425.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 878,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,892,000 after buying an additional 711,380 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 415.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 837,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,240,000 after buying an additional 674,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 414.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 483,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,931 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JKE opened at $72.65 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $313.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.40.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.