Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $68,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $117.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $122.95.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

