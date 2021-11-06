Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 739,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of TripAdvisor worth $68,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 116.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,943 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after buying an additional 215,309 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 17.8% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 174,206 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1,923.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,924 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after buying an additional 398,223 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,923 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 341.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,189 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 86,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.31. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.