Morgan Stanley Acquires 437,564 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 60.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 437,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $70,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $71,494,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,178,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,683,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 832,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,648,000 after purchasing an additional 501,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 14,625 shares of company stock valued at $842,741 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ALK opened at $59.35 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.91.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

