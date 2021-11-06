Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 403.13 ($5.27).

MGAM opened at GBX 365 ($4.77) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 376.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 359.16. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of GBX 244 ($3.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 418.50 ($5.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Clement Woon bought 9,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £37,806.91 ($49,394.97).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

