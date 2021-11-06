Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc engages in the provision of money saving and personal finance services. Its operating segments include Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services and MoneySavingExpert.com. Money vertical offers credit cards, current accounts, mortgages, loans, debt solutions, savings accounts and business finance. Insurance vertical offers breakdown, dental, home, life, medical, motor, pet and travel insurance. Travel segment operates through the TravelSupermarket.com brand, which offers customers the ability to search and compare car hire, flights, hotels, and package holidays. MoneySavingExpert.com segment offers consumer finance websites. Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc is headquartered in Chester, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MYSRF. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Moneysupermarket.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.40. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

