Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.83 Million

Analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to announce sales of $96.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.10 million to $100.80 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $58.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $381.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.40 million to $385.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $433.13 million, with estimates ranging from $416.50 million to $460.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 18.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

MCRI stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.48. The stock had a trading volume of 56,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth about $1,861,000. Lafitte Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.8% during the second quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 726,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 25.8% during the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 125,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 25,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth about $164,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

