Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Down 18.9% Following Weak Earnings

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s stock price fell 18.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $227.05 and last traded at $230.34. 319,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,282,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.02.

The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.93.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total transaction of $3,990,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,165,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,575,919.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 400,250 shares of company stock valued at $151,508,275. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.54. The company has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

