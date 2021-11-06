Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 280,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,225,931 shares.The stock last traded at $288.00 and had previously closed at $345.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.93.

Get Moderna alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.69 and a 200-day moving average of $294.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,165,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,575,919.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,250 shares of company stock worth $151,508,275. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.