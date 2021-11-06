Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 280,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,225,931 shares.The stock last traded at $288.00 and had previously closed at $345.92.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.93.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.69 and a 200-day moving average of $294.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.
In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,165,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,575,919.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,250 shares of company stock worth $151,508,275. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
