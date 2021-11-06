Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,474 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $39,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after acquiring an additional 112,251 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Moderna by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Moderna by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNA. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.93.

Shares of MRNA opened at $236.99 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $497.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,165,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,575,919.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,250 shares of company stock worth $151,508,275. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

