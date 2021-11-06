MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,001,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,530,000 after buying an additional 10,507,325 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,921,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,036,000 after buying an additional 14,665,460 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 12.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,082,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,321 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,066,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,415 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 39.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,915,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,768 shares during the period. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.003 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.