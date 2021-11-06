MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,494 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,510,000 after buying an additional 113,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 3.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,697,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,788,000 after buying an additional 288,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,257,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,457,000 after purchasing an additional 186,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,546,000 after purchasing an additional 126,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,051,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,454,000 after purchasing an additional 33,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ NATI opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

NATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.