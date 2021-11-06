MML Investors Services LLC Invests $308,000 in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

BNTX stock opened at $216.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of -1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.07. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 38.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.71.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

