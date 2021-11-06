MML Investors Services LLC Has $321,000 Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,899,000 after buying an additional 3,057,451 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,831,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,566,000 after purchasing an additional 411,332 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,043,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,413,000 after purchasing an additional 668,541 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,782,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,192,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,040,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,836,000 after purchasing an additional 346,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

