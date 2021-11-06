MML Investors Services LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,116,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,923,000 after buying an additional 247,034 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 102.0% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,439,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IR opened at $57.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $58.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

