MML Investors Services LLC Buys Shares of 20,771 Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Manchester United by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Manchester United by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Manchester United from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Manchester United stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $707.44 million, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. Manchester United plc has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $94.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Manchester United’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

