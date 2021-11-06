Mizuho Raises DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $96.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.86.

DD stock opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $59.42 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.09.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

