Mithril Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.37 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $50.69 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00027154 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.69 or 0.00274544 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001157 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.