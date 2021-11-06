Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MITK stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 830,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,000. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $793.68 million, a P/E ratio of 94.90 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

