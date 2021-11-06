Mitek Systems’ (MITK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $28.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MITK. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.10.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.90 and a beta of 0.30. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

