Misbloc (MSB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.92 Million

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Misbloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Misbloc has a market capitalization of $23.92 million and $7.35 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Misbloc has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Misbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00051855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.78 or 0.00264747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00098771 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Misbloc Profile

Misbloc (CRYPTO:MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 127,101,939 coins. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Buying and Selling Misbloc

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Misbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Misbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Misbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.