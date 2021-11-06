Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Tops $17.98

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $20.21 million and $845.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for about $17.98 or 0.00029405 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00083812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00083613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00103219 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.43 or 0.07301532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,222.56 or 1.00128952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022628 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

