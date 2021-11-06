Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $84.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.13.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $80.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 17,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $1,023,979.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $438,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,720 shares of company stock worth $15,612,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter worth approximately $579,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Mimecast by 158.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 66,151 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter worth approximately $5,035,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mimecast by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

