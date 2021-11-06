Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 421,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,588 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $50,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $103.11 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.97 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.30.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

