Millennium Management LLC Purchases 540,952 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 401.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $54,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,475,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,650,000 after acquiring an additional 243,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $924,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $84.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.06%.

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

