Millennium Management LLC Has $45.51 Million Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $45,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Coherent by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 62.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 9.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 13.3% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 369,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,718,000 after acquiring an additional 43,513 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COHR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

COHR stock opened at $258.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.32 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

