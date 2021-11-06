Millennium Management LLC Buys 606,947 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 606,947 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.82% of Huntsman worth $48,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $34.10.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

