MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL publicly trades common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol MOFG. It includes the banking affiliates of MidWestOne Bank, Iowa State Bank & Trust Company, Iowa City, Iowa and First State Bank, Conrad, Iowa and is committed to expansion in existing and new markets to continually enhance shareholder value. “

Shares of MOFG opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.13.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 32.62%. Analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

