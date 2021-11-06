MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $117.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.