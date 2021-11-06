MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,686 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 834.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 275,615 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 82,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,427,000 after purchasing an additional 394,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $97.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

