MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,920,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOOG opened at $297.63 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.27 and a 52 week high of $299.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.43.

