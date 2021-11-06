MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 886 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 12,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $6,317,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $363.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.59. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $281.89 and a 52 week high of $364.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

