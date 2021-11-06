MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Purchases 216 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.3% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $2,573,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,281,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $721,744,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Union Pacific by 108,224.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 100,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,156,000 after buying an additional 100,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

NYSE:UNP opened at $238.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.44. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $189.04 and a 52-week high of $243.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

