MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $304.20 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $230.71 and a 52 week high of $306.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

