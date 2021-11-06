Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

MSEX opened at $103.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $116.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.35.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $107,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,139. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

