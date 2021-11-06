Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “
MSEX opened at $103.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $116.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.35.
In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $107,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,139. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.
About Middlesex Water
Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.
