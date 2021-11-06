Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $807.97

Shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 807.97 ($10.56) and traded as high as GBX 828 ($10.82). Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 828 ($10.82), with a volume of 102,268 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 808.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 775.13. The stock has a market cap of £511.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

