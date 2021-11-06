Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $524,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $1,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $202.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.21 and a 52 week high of $207.68. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.