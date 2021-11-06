Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 630,668 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $148,692,000 after purchasing an additional 120,873 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,689,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,105,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.45.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $336.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $208.16 and a 52 week high of $338.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

