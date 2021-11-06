Michael Mcknight Sells 90,534 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight sold 90,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,584,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Mcknight also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CURO Group alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $43,690.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Michael Mcknight sold 25,228 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $465,708.88.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Michael Mcknight sold 26,148 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $493,674.24.

On Thursday, September 16th, Michael Mcknight sold 6,229 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $105,893.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $437,181.84.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $597,627.52.

NYSE CURO opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $701.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.77. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.