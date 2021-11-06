Michael Cole Sells 13,250,000 Shares of Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) Stock

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) insider Michael Cole sold 13,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04), for a total transaction of A$702,250.00 ($501,607.14).
The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Ironbark Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.
Ironbark Capital Company Profile
