Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 342.07%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTD stock opened at $1,518.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,482.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,418.87. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,521.04, for a total transaction of $11,407,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,594,192.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,811 shares of company stock valued at $28,761,532 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,381.40.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.