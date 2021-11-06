Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 86,517.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,319 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,769 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.55.

VRSK stock opened at $214.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.15. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

