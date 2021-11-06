Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 120,990.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,408 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $141.66 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.69 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

