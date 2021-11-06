Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 115,735.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,675 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $183.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

